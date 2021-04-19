Accenture Named A Leader in Commerce Services by Independent Research Firm

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in commerce services in “[url="]The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Commerce+Services%2C+Q1+2021[/url]”, where [url="]Accenture[/url] scored higher than any other vendor in the Commerce Strategy Services criterion.According to the report, “Customers like Accenture’s end to end capabilities….” and also adds thatAccenture [Interactive] is a good fit for companies that need large-scale commerce implementation coupled with experience-led transformation.”The report, produced by the independent research firm, evaluates Accenture and 13 other commerce services providers across 28 criteria including commerce strategy, operations implementation services, commerce platform development, emerging commerce touchpoint services, data, analytics, and content implementation services, marketplace services, and privacy and compliance.The report states, “Accenture leads with strong strategy and implementation services in every region…Compared with other providers we evaluated, Accenture shows strength and higher client satisfaction in commerce strategy services, commerce platform development, and commerce operations implementation services.”[url="]Accenture[/url] received the highest scores possible in the following criteria: Commerce Experience Implementation Services, Commerce Platform Development, Global or multibusiness unit Commerce Architectures, Data, Analytics, and content implementation services, Commerce Operations Implementation services, and Commerce Experience Supporting Services. Accenture also received the highest scores possible in the Vision, Partner Ecosystem and Innovation Strategy criteria.“It’s no surprise that COVID-19 has accelerated the need for omnichannel commerce strategy and capabilities, but what it takes to engage customers in the right moment may be surprising. We believe agility, innovation, and experience are the keys to delivering a seamless commerce experience that allows customers to drive and pace their own needs rather than the other way around,” said Deb Corrao, senior managing director, [url="]Accenture+Interactive[/url]. “Given the speed of change this year and how significantly market conditions have shifted, our clients’ commerce strategies and experiences have never been more important. We believe Forrester’s recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to creating 360-degree value for our clients in today’s rapidly changing digital world.”View “The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Services, Q1 2021” [url="]report+here[/url].Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [url="]www.accenture.com[/url].Accenture Interactive is reimagining business through experience. We drive sustainable growth by creating meaningful experiences that live at the intersection of purpose and innovation. By connecting deep human and business insights with the possibilities of technology, we design, build, communicate and run experiences that make lives easier, more productive and rewarding. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world’s largest digital agency byand has been named a Most Innovative Company by. To learn more, follow us [url="]%40AccentureACTIVE[/url] and visit [url="]www.accentureinteractive.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005053/en/