Live Virtual Investor Conference April 22nd: Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec

April 19, 2021 | About: XCNQ:RFR +11.11% OTCPK:CMRZF +3.11% OTCPK:CRECF +0.91% OTCPK:GOMRF -0.25% OTCPK +0%

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference focused on Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in the Province of Quebec. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The event will also feature welcome remarks and keynote presentations from Quebec government officials and Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government and a luncheon panel featuring industry experts discussing financing critical and strategic mineral opportunities. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, April 22nd.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3gqAR0t

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"I am delighted to take part in the Critical and Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in Quebec Conference," said Catherine Loubier, Delegate General of Quebec in New York. "Quebec has a deep expertise in mining and holds abundant critical and strategic minerals. The companies taking part in this event are a testimony to that. I'm confident that U.S. investors and partners will gain further appreciation of Quebec's mining industry during the conference. With abundant and affordable hydropower, as well as excellent track records on the environment and in community relations, Quebec is poised to generate considerable interest. We are thankful to our partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this event."

April 22nd Agenda:

Eastern Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Welcome Remarks - Quebec: An Unparalleled Business Environment

Catherine Loubier

Québec's Delegate General in New York

Minister Jonatan Julien

Québec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government

10:00 AM

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(OTCQX: CRECF | TSX-V: CRE)

10:30 AM

Torngat Metals

(Private Company)

11:00 AM

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

11:30 AM

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

(OTCQB: VRBFF | TSX-V: VRB)

12:00 PM

Luncheon Panel: Financing Critical & Strategic Mineral Opportunities

Moderator Chris Berry, Founder, House Mountain Partners

David Hammond, Global Head of Metals & Mining, Goldman Sachs

Philip Ho, Managing Director, Long State Investment

Matt Fifield, Managing Director, Pacific Road Capital

1:00 PM

Geomega Resources, Inc.

(PINK: GOMRF | TSX-V: GMA)

1:30 PM

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

2:00 PM

Dore Copper Mining Corp.

(OTCQB: DRCMF | TSX-V: DCMC)

2:30 PM

Niobay Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: NBYCF | TSX-V: NBY)

3:00 PM

Vanadium One Iron Corp.

(TSX-V: VONE)

3:30 PM

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

4:00 PM

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-virtual-investor-conference-april-22nd-critical-and-strategic-minerals-investment-opportunities-in-the-province-of-quebec-301271465.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


