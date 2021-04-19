>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Black Knight's Newest API Automates Bulk Bidding for Investors, Hedge Advisors and Lenders

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:BKI +0%

- Black Knight's new pricing and committing API helps investors automate bulk bids and commitments in the correspondent lending process

- This advanced API sets a new automation standard for correspondent buyer-seller interactions; it helps both investors and lenders achieve greater pricing accuracy, speed and transaction efficiency while extending daily pipeline marks to lenders

- Investors can benefit from greater scalability in correspondent lending operations with the ability to view, price and purchase loans from more sellers, all with greater accuracy and speed, resulting in an overall more efficient loan acquisition process

- The API is now integrated with CompassPoint, Black Knight's risk management and loan sale platform, and the Resitrader loan trading solution, and is also available to other hedge advisors and technology providers

- For the first time, lenders can now access daily price indications for rate lock commitments and closed loans in their pipelines from participating investors who previously did not publish daily mandatory price models

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, recently announced the launch of a new application programming interface (API) to help investors automate bulk transaction pricing and committing in the correspondent lending process. This represents another step forward in the company's strategy to boost lender efficiencies and workflow automation by providing real-time access to advanced secondary marketing capabilities throughout the mortgage loan process.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.)

The new pricing and committing API is now integrated with CompassPoint, Black Knight's risk management and loan sale platform, which is used by hundreds of industry professionals to hedge, value and sell more than $1 trillion in mortgage originations annually. It is also available via Resitrader, Black Knight's online loan trading platform, which connects investors to a large base of sellers through a secure, cloud-based environment. Additionally, other mortgage hedge advisors and technology providers can implement this scalable, loan-level API for the benefit of their own lender customers.

Simplifying the exchange of information between correspondent buyers and sellers engaged in bulk transaction bidding and committing, the API provides an automated mechanism through which data can be shared and loans can be priced. Lenders can also access daily price indications for rate-lock commitments and closed loans in their pipeline.

"Black Knight continues to expand its development of APIs to drive innovation where there are industry opportunities for automation and efficiency," said Rob Kessel, managing director, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "This API marks a new standard for correspondent buyer-seller interactions and processes by automating the exchange of data, which has historically been a very manual process. It also solves the daily price discovery problem so many correspondent sellers face."

Backed by CompassPoint's sophisticated pipeline valuation model, the Black Knight API helps investors achieve higher levels of pricing accuracy and margin detail. With the ability to view more bids from more sellers, priced with greater accuracy, investors benefit from a more efficient commitment process and greater scalability. This advanced integration also provides sellers with one of the most efficient commitment workflows available, increasing the ease of doing business with the investor.

"Black Knight remains committed to providing comprehensive solutions that support an end-to-end correspondent lending process," said Kessel. "Combined with our capabilities in valuation and analytics, pipeline risk management, and hedge advisory solutions and services, this API offers another layer to our secondary marketing ecosystem, which creates more efficiencies for the growing correspondent market."

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:


Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knights-newest-api-automates-bulk-bidding-for-investors-hedge-advisors-and-lenders-301270670.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)