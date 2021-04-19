Resorts World Las Vegas to Open June 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will officially open its doors on June 24, 2021. Guests can now book their stay at Las Vegas's highly anticipated resort by visiting www.rwlasvegas.com, or calling the contact center at 702-676-7000 or toll free at 844-436-8464.

Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas will offer 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands – the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton's history – including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel.

"After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city's most progressive technology," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas's rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the destination and greater hospitality industry."

Resorts World Las Vegas's amenities include:



Exceptional Accommodations – Integrating three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, Resorts World Las Vegas will offer a diverse collection of accommodations, each brand with its own entrance, lobby and distinct selection of guest rooms and suites. Resorts World Las Vegas will also be a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands. Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will feature 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with smart, elevated amenities in a comfortable and refined setting. Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World will offer 1,496 contemporary guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet, boasting luxe amenities and a curated art program. Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts will showcase an intimate collection of 236 ultra-luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet that will feature lavish accommodations, upscale amenities and highly personalized service.



Dining – Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options atResorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts.



Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options atResorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts. Entertainment – A 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue will be outfitted to host a myriad of affairs – from star-studded concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events. With innovative staging, the latest in technology and audio-visual capabilities and unrivaled amenities for the performing talent and guests,this new-generation theatre - a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents and exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West - will introduce the next wave of superstar entertainment partners and engagements that will soon be announced.



Retail – With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, Resorts World Las Vegas will present two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands.



With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, Resorts World Las Vegas will present two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands. Nightlife – In partnership with Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company, the resort will feature a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, with concepts including Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub. For additional information, show dates and tickets to see top-tier DJs, Zedd and Tiësto, visit www.zoukgrouplv.com.



Meetings – In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space, Resorts World Las Vegas will also feature the first passenger station and tunnel to connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) via an innovative underground transportation system. Convention-goers will swiftly be transported between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes.



In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space, Resorts World Las Vegas will also feature the first passenger station and tunnel to connect to the Convention Center (LVCC) via an innovative underground transportation system. Convention-goers will swiftly be transported between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes. Technology – Resorts World Las Vegas will offer a variety of new-age technology advancements across the property, including mobile check-in and digital key, an AI-powered digital concierge named Red and more. The resort will also boast over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays including a 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.).



Casino – The next-generation casino floor at Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 117,000 square feet of gaming complete with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook. Guests will be able to earn points towards curated benefits when they dine, shop and play with Genting Rewards, the resort's loyalty program. To pre-enroll in Genting Rewards, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/gaming.



The next-generation casino floor at Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 117,000 square feet of gaming complete with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook. Guests will be able to earn points towards curated benefits when they dine, shop and play with Genting Rewards, the resort's loyalty program. To pre-enroll in Genting Rewards, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/gaming. Pool and Spa – The resort will offer additional amenities including an expansive 5.5-acre pool complex – the largest pool deck in Las Vegas – featuring seven unique pool experiences including the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip, as well as a 27,000-square-foot, world-class spa experience.

For additional information about Resorts World Las Vegas or to book a hotel reservation, please visit www.rwlasvegas.com or call 702-676-7000.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs approximately 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-las-vegas-to-open-june-24-2021-301271154.html

