Travelodge Marks National Park Week by Awarding $25,000 Challenge Grant to the National Parks Conservation Association

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelodge® by Wyndham today announced it is awarding a $25,000 challenge grant to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), reaffirming its commitment to protecting and preserving our nation's parks while challenging others to help match its efforts with a smaller donation of their own.

One of many collaborations happening between Travelodge and NPCA this week to mark National Park Week, the challenge grant, which aims to raise a combined $50,000 between Travelodge and other donors, comes amid rising visitation and increased strain on park resources due to lingering effects of the ongoing pandemic. Last year, over 237 million people visited America's national parks, with 15 parks setting a new recreation visitation record1. Travelers are invited to make a donation to help match the challenge grant by visiting, www.travelodge.com/npca.

"National Park Week is a chance to celebrate and show appreciation for our nation's parks, which throughout the pandemic have played a critical role as a safe and fulfilling escape for travelers and their families," said Haley Maglio, brand leader of Travelodge by Wyndham. "As a brand with a deep love and connection to the outdoors, we're incredibly proud to help champion NPCA with this grant, supporting its mission and further enabling the critical work it does as it protects and enhances America's national park system for current and future generations."

In tandem with the challenge grant, Travelodge also announced today a three-year renewal of its commitment to NPCA along with plans to participate in other coordinated National Park Week activities, including a virtual "Park Talk" webinar with Maglio. The two organizations have collaborated together since 2016 and in that time, Travelodge has provided more than $750,000 in support of NPCA and its work to protect the parks. Over 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels are within an hour's drive of a national parks.

"Our national parks are as unique as the people visiting them, offering unforgettable experiences that we carry with us and share with a hope that future generation will continue to see these places the way we do today," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association. "We are thankful for the years-long and generous support of Travelodge where together, we're reaching park adventurers about ways to speak up and protect the places they love, from Yellowstone to Everglades, and how to do so responsibly throughout their travels."

Travelodge's continued support of NPCA and the nation's parks is complemented by its ongoing commitment to promoting eco-friendly travel. Known for being travelers' basecamp for adventure, the brand's Travelodge + Go Green program aims to reduce the carbon footprint of over 450 hotels throughout North America with eco-friendly initiatives around breakfast, housekeeping and bath amenities.

To learn more about Travelodge's work with NPCA, including how to make a donation and help NPCA raise a combined $50,000 with the brand's National Park Week challenge grant, visit www.travelodge.com/npca. Donation deadline is April 25, 2021.

About Travelodge by Wyndham

With more than 450 hotels across North America, Travelodge by Wyndham is your basecamp for adventure, offering a clean, comfy room along with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, at affordable rates. Known coast to coast for its laid back, California roots and iconic Sleepy Bear mascot, today, more than 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels are located just an hour's drive from some of the nation's most celebrated National Parks. That's why, in an effort to help protect these vital landmarks, the brand is proud to serve as an official sponsor of National Parks Conservation Association.For more information, or start planning your next adventure, visit www.travelodge.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About National Parks Conservation Association

Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.6 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit www.npca.org.

1"National Parks Hosted 237 Million Visitors in 2020"

https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/02-25-21-national-parks-hosted-237-million-visitors-in-2020.htm

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelodge-marks-national-park-week-by-awarding-25-000-challenge-grant-to-the-national-parks-conservation-association-301270987.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts