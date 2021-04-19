Markel Announces Additional Information For In-Person 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it still plans to hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting) in-person at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia on Monday, May 10, 2021, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. After concluding the regular business session of the Annual Meeting, company leadership will provide a financial and strategic business update and host a question and answer session with investors in attendance.

With the health and safety of all attendees as a top priority, the event will be hosted in compliance with state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Shareholders and other parties interested in attending the Annual Meeting are encouraged to register in advance, and to review the event and venue information made available, at http://shareholders-meeting.markel.com . Meeting attendees will be asked to review and sign a COVID-19 health waiver to enter the venue.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2021, the record date, are entitled to vote in-person at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods detailed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or Proxy Card previously distributed to them for the Annual Meeting.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com .

