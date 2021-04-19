>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Markel Announces Additional Information For In-Person 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:MKL +0%

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it still plans to hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting) in-person at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia on Monday, May 10, 2021, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. After concluding the regular business session of the Annual Meeting, company leadership will provide a financial and strategic business update and host a question and answer session with investors in attendance.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

With the health and safety of all attendees as a top priority, the event will be hosted in compliance with state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Shareholders and other parties interested in attending the Annual Meeting are encouraged to register in advance, and to review the event and venue information made available, at http://shareholders-meeting.markel.com. Meeting attendees will be asked to review and sign a COVID-19 health waiver to enter the venue.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2021, the record date, are entitled to vote in-person at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by using one of the methods detailed in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or Proxy Card previously distributed to them for the Annual Meeting.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at www.markel.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-announces-additional-information-for-in-person-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301271470.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)