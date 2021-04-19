Aleafia Health to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 20th

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleafia Health Inc.(TSX: AH) (OTC: ALEAF), a leader in cannabis wellness products and brands, today announced that Geoffrey Benic, chief executive officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20th.

DATE: Tuesday, April 20th

TIME: 11:00 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/31A39N3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

233% increase in Q/Q cannabis net revenue

$4.3 million positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020

positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 42% and 501% increase in Q/Q medical cannabis and adult-use net revenue, respectively

Significant product portfolio expansion with 31 new SKUs launched since October

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aleafia-health-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-april-20th-301271202.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com