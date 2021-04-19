>
PRNewswire
Technology Investor Conference: Executive Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

April 19, 2021

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April Technology Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS HERE: https://bit.ly/32zyDDT

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

April 15th Participating Companies:

Company - Presentation Name

Ticker(s)

Kraken Robotics, Inc.

(OTCQB: KRKNF | TSX-V: PNG)

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S. A.

(OTCQX: LLEIF | BME: LLN | EPA: ALLLN)

POET Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: POETF | TSX-V: PTK)

Urbanimmersive Inc.

(OTCQB: UBMRF | TSX-V: UI)

Plurilock Security Inc.

(OTCQB: PLCKF | TSX-V: PLUR)

Intermap Technologies Corp.

(OTCQX: ITMSF | TSX: IMP)

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

Tego Cyber Inc.

(OTCQB: TGCB)

Tekcapital plc

(OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK)

XTM Inc.

(OTCQB: XTMIF | CSE: PAID)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

(OTCQX: DPSI)

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

(OTCQB: CYSNF | TSX-V: CMI)

mCloud Technologies Corp.

(OTCQB: MCLDF | TSX-V: MCLD)

Zoom Telephonics Inc. ("Minim")

(OTCQB: MINM)

SenSen Networks Limited

(OTCQB: SNNSF | ASX: SNS)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

(OTCQX: TAKOF | TSX-V: FLT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-investor-conference-executive-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301271210.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


