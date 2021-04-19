AEP Energy to Provide 100% Clean Energy to Crown Battery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), has signed an agreement with the Fremont, Ohio-based Crown Battery Manufacturing Company to provide clean energy through the company's Integrated Renewable Energy (IRE) solution.

AEP Energy will supply the company with clean energy through IRE – a long-term, fixed price retail energy option that supports new, locally-sourced wind and solar – for more than 12 years beginning in January 2023. While the new renewable projects are being developed, Crown Battery will purchase 100% National Green-e Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) until the IRE supply begins.

"AEP Energy is committed to providing energy solutions that best fit our customers and their needs. Our Integrated Renewable Energy option helps customers meet their sustainability goals, while benefiting their communities," said AEP Energy President Greg Hall. "Crown Battery is supporting new, local renewable resources that will be built in their area, creating economic and environmental benefits for northwest Ohio. We look forward to working with them to deliver reliable, emissions-free electricity that powers their operations and reduces their carbon footprint."

"With AEP Energy's help, we've already saved enough electricity to power 13,000 American homes," said Hal Hawk, president of Crown Battery. "Now, we're excited to cut our carbon footprint even more – and harvest the sun and wind to build our batteries. Sustainable environmental management is the future, and green energy is a win-win for our environment, our community, our company, and our customers."

About AEP Energy

AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), is a certified competitive retail electricity and natural gas supply provider operating in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. AEP Energy supplies electricity and natural gas solutions for more than 500,000 residential and business customers and takes pride in making it easy for customers to buy, manage and use energy. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago, AEP Energy is committed to excellence by delivering value, innovative energy solutions and excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.aepenergy.com.

About Crown Battery Manufacturing

Founded in 1926, Crown Battery is 100% US-Engineered and -Manufactured – and trusted in more than TK65 countries. Every one of Crown's lead-acid batteries is 99% recyclable and comes from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified plant in Fremont, Ohio. Batteries are made using ~80% recycled materials. The plant also incorporates solar panels, high-efficiency robotic welding, geothermal cooling, and 100% renewable energy.

Crown's consistent efficiency and sustainability efforts earned it the following AEP Ohio awards: Sustained Excellence Award (2020, 2015, and 2014); Continuous Energy Improvement Award (2016); and Energy Efficiency Champion Award (2013).

More information is available at www.crownbattery.com.

