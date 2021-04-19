Omnicom's Credera Acquires Areteans to Extend Digital Transformation & Marketing Consulting Depth

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology, today announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Areteans, a leading global services and solutions company, to extend its depth in digital transformation, digital marketing and ecommerce capabilities. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

Areteans specializes in the design, delivery, and implementation of real-time interaction management (RTIM) and digital customer relationship management (CRM). The company serves some of world's biggest brands across banking, insurance, consumer products, telecom, and government and has a presence in Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, and the UK. Areteans will retain its brand, culture, and values and will continue to be led by the founding team of CEO Mahesh Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer Sidhartha Mohanty, Executive Vice President of Technology Sanjeev Singh, and Global Head of Sales Subhakanta Mishra as well as its current executive management.

"Areteans brings a depth of expertise that enables meaningful customer experiences," said Justin Bell, president and CEO of Credera. "Together, Credera, Areteans, and the broader Omnicom network of companies provide a comprehensive strategy of creating meaningful experiences for our clients' customers. As a part of Credera's growth strategy, we will continue to invest in organizations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience."

"Areteans is ready to take the next step of growth in partnership with Credera and Omnicom," said Mahesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Areteans. "We desired a strategic partner with the right cultural fit who can accelerate our reach and vision globally. Together, we can create compelling value propositions for our clients, bringing innovative solutions from idea conception to downstream execution."

"We are continuously evolving our approach for serving our clients and enabling world-class experiences for their customers," said Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group. "We believe that technology skills in RTIM and decisioning are critical components of modern marketing, and the addition of Areteans to our group will help us meet our goals of creating innovative solutions and meaningful results for our clients."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

ABOUT ARETEANS

Areteans (areteanstech.com) is a global services and solutions company focused on Pegasystems Technologies that excels in enabling businesses to evolve and transform digitally. We work with our customers to achieve accelerated business outcomes by providing them the most optimized service/solution, across the technical spheres of CRM, intelligent automation, real-time artificial intelligence, MarTech, RTIM, robotics, sales automation, legacy transformation, and process optimization. Areteans was founded in 2015. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, today the company employs over 600 consulting professionals with offices in London, Sydney, Kolkata, Bangalore, Auckland, and Singapore.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera ( credera.com ) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our more than 800 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlock extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicoms-credera-acquires-areteans-to-extend-digital-transformation--marketing-consulting-depth-301271484.html

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group