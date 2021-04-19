Helbiz Announces New Global Head of Communications

Helbiz Inc., aleader in micro-mobility, which anticipates a public offering through its merger with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced the appointment of Davide D'Amico as Global Head of Communications, effective April 19.

Davide D'Amico is a deeply experienced communications officer with national and international experience. Prior to joining Helbiz, Mr. D’Amico was the Head of Communications for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and all FCA brands in Italy, focusing on the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands, in the rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa for the past six years. In addition, he managed communications of the Fleet & Business Sales department of FCA internationally, including FCA Group's most important sports sponsorships, such as Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo, Juventus with the Jeep brand, and the Italian national soccer team with the Fiat brand. His professional growth continued at Mopar, the American brand leader in after sales and customer service for car parts, where he was responsible for driving the company's international strategic programs. In the role of Global Head of Communications, Mr. D'Amico will have the task of managing Helbiz Communications and coordinating with the Marketing department to ensure all external communication is aligned with the company's mission of offering safe, sustainable and convenient modes of transportation in all the markets it operates in around the world.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. 