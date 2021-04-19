>
Orchid Island Capital to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:ORC -3.44%


Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the first quarter of 2021 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



Earnings Conference Call Details



An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (833) 794-1168. International callers dial (236) 714-2726. The conference ID is 5156838. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at [url="]www.orchidislandcapital.com[/url], and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until May 30, 2021.



About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOS, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005536/en/


