AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology at Lilly, and Invitae Corporation Join the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology at Lilly, and Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) to its coalition of companies advocating for appropriate coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer by U.S. health insurers.

"The addition of AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology at Lilly, and Invitae to ACGP expands our growing broad-based stakeholder coalition and affirms our shared commitment to advocate for access to comprehensive genomic profiling for patients living with advanced cancer," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and the chairman of ACGP. "These three companies are recognized as exceptional leaders in the field of oncology and we are pleased to have them join us as part of ACGP."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP will educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and value of CGP.

All companies that offer CGP tests or offer a product with a CGP companion diagnostic are eligible for consideration of membership in ACGP. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here .

About Loxo Oncology at Lilly

Loxo Oncology at Lilly was created in December 2019, combining the Lilly Research Laboratories oncology organization and Loxo Oncology, which was acquired by Lilly in early 2019. Loxo Oncology at Lilly brings together the focus and spirit of a biotech with the scale and resources of large pharma, with the goal of rapidly delivering impactful new medicines for people with cancer. Our approach centers on creating new oncology medicines that unequivocally work early in clinical development and will matter to patients.

About Invitae Corporation

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer. The coalition full members are Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Illumina, Invitae, Labcorp, NeoGenomics, QIAGEN, Roche, Tempus, and Thermofisher. The coalition's associate members are AstraZeneca and Loxo Oncology at Lilly.

