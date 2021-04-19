Herman Miller Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Herman Miller, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ MLHR

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) and Knoll, Inc. is fair to Herman Miller shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company.
Halper Sadeh encourages Herman Miller shareholders to [url="]click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Herman Miller and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Herman Miller shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Herman Miller shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Herman Miller shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
