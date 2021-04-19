Candace Cameron Bure and QVCÂ® Collaborate to Launch Size-Inclusive Fashion Line

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, known for their long-standing pledge to size-inclusive fashion, announced today that it has collaborated with actress and businesswoman, Candace Cameron Bure, to launch her eponymous fashion line, Candace Cameron Bure. Designed from a size-inclusive perspective, all pieces from collection are available at the same price regardless of size, exclusively on QVC.com. Bure, who is well-known for her chic personal style, will debut her line on QVC, QVC.com and QVC apps, Monday, April 19.

"Candace Cameron Bure has an amazing eye for fashion, couple that with her wonderful community of followers who love and appreciate her authentic positivity, collaborating with Candace is a natural fit for QVC," said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Apparel for QVC and HSN. "Candace's attention to detail and her passion for creating apparel that is inclusive is harmonious with our principles. We are thrilled to share the new collection with the world."

Candace Cameron Bure, which is exclusive to QVC, includes stylish and versatile pieces inspired by her motivation to help people feel comfortable in their own skin and confident in their style choices. The fashion line will offer wardrobe staples such as comfortable tees, colorful flannels, dresses, jeans, and loungewear in bright floral designs. All pieces have multi-purpose use and can be worn both leisurely and formally on any occasion.

"I believe inner beauty is most important and the Candace Cameron Bure clothing line is simply an outward reflection of the beauty you carry on the inside," says Bure. "My personal endeavor is to give my customers the ability to create multiple stylish looks that fit well, look great, and move with her life, wherever she is and whatever she is doing."

For over 40 years, Candace Cameron Bure has been in the public eye as an award-winning and accomplished actress, businesswoman, wife, mother, and author who has become an inspirational role model for women of all ages. With the help of QVC, a multiplatform retailer that has been devoted to offering sizing from XXS to 5X for more than 30 years, Bure has been able to expand her audience and create a collection that allows customers to build their wardrobe around fashion that fits their body and lifestyle.

Candace Cameron Bure Fashion will be available on QVC.com beginning April 19. To learn more about the Candace Cameron Bure fashion line, visit QVC.com or any of the QVC apps.

