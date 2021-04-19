Peterson Wealth Management Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, American Tower Corp

Investment company Peterson Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Inc, Target Corp, Netflix Inc, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, American Tower Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Peterson Wealth Management owns 46 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, JNJ, DOCU, HYD, NVDA, NKE, DIS, HON,

JPM, JNJ, DOCU, HYD, NVDA, NKE, DIS, HON, Added Positions: XLY, AAPL, TGT, NFLX, FDN, WMT, FMB, HD, SPLV, TFI, TOTL, FLRN, WM,

XLY, AAPL, TGT, NFLX, FDN, WMT, FMB, HD, SPLV, TFI, TOTL, FLRN, WM, Reduced Positions: FTSM, QQQ, XLK, XLV, XLP, ABT, VTI, COST, PEP, MSFT, SPIB, MA, AMZN, SPY, VIG, XBI, XLC, XSW, VYM,

FTSM, QQQ, XLK, XLV, XLP, ABT, VTI, COST, PEP, MSFT, SPIB, MA, AMZN, SPY, VIG, XBI, XLC, XSW, VYM, Sold Out: AMT, BIL, CCI, PG, VZ,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,075 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,516 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 174,713 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 47,973 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 40,159 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.057100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $630.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $189.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 93.26%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 26,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $135.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 107.70%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 146.93%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $550.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $232.921000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.77%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.91%. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.13%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 66,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 39.99%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 18,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 41.2%. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 18,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 35.61%. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 13,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.59%. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 4,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $131.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 4,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.