Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, American Tower Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFE,
- Added Positions: TGT, BSV, PG, NEE, CMCSA, UNH, EMB, CNI, KMI, UPS, PEP, LMT, MRK, WMT, KO, V, WMB, JNJ, UNP, ROP, HD, LHX, IWY, VIG, AAPL, MDT, HON, TXN, MSFT, MCD, MMC, JPM, SHW, STE, SCHH, ECL, TJX, ACN, CB, AXP, SCHP, BND, COST, VWO, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, AMT, DHR, BLK, IJR, MINT,
- Sold Out: BDX, CL, TRP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 102,916 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,958 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,720 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 93,750 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 52,326 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 94,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 1069.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 18,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 93,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 296.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 42,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.
