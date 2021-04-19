Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, American Tower Corp, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFE,

PFE, Added Positions: TGT, BSV, PG, NEE, CMCSA, UNH, EMB, CNI, KMI, UPS, PEP, LMT, MRK, WMT, KO, V, WMB, JNJ, UNP, ROP, HD, LHX, IWY, VIG, AAPL, MDT, HON, TXN, MSFT, MCD, MMC, JPM, SHW, STE, SCHH, ECL, TJX, ACN, CB, AXP, SCHP, BND, COST, VWO, VEA,

TGT, BSV, PG, NEE, CMCSA, UNH, EMB, CNI, KMI, UPS, PEP, LMT, MRK, WMT, KO, V, WMB, JNJ, UNP, ROP, HD, LHX, IWY, VIG, AAPL, MDT, HON, TXN, MSFT, MCD, MMC, JPM, SHW, STE, SCHH, ECL, TJX, ACN, CB, AXP, SCHP, BND, COST, VWO, VEA, Reduced Positions: BIV, AMT, DHR, BLK, IJR, MINT,

BIV, AMT, DHR, BLK, IJR, MINT, Sold Out: BDX, CL, TRP,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 102,916 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,958 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,720 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 93,750 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 52,326 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 94,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 1069.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 18,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 93,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 296.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 42,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35.