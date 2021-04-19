Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc

Investment company Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc, Westpac Banking Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COP,

COP, Added Positions: GSK, MCD, WEC, PEP, NVS, VZ,

GSK, MCD, WEC, PEP, NVS, VZ, Reduced Positions: JNJ, BAM, APAM, RA, O, D, AAPL, EXC, TFC, MKC, PM, PG, PLD, CVX, ISRG, PPL, TOT, KMB, PCH, PSA, WDR, PFE, VOD, ABBV, USB, LB, DUK, ED, CSWI, GNL, CM, MDLZ, ADM, MFC, BRK.B, WELL, MO, TOWN, COF, MET, BTI, QQQX, BAC, SAN, ETW, TD, XOM, YUM, ERF, LLY, KHC, JGH, BP, GGN, MRK, CSWC, MTG, NLY, GE, YUMC, INTC,

JNJ, BAM, APAM, RA, O, D, AAPL, EXC, TFC, MKC, PM, PG, PLD, CVX, ISRG, PPL, TOT, KMB, PCH, PSA, WDR, PFE, VOD, ABBV, USB, LB, DUK, ED, CSWI, GNL, CM, MDLZ, ADM, MFC, BRK.B, WELL, MO, TOWN, COF, MET, BTI, QQQX, BAC, SAN, ETW, TD, XOM, YUM, ERF, LLY, KHC, JGH, BP, GGN, MRK, CSWC, MTG, NLY, GE, YUMC, INTC, Sold Out: CHD, VTR, WBK, EVV,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,186 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 116,652 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 84,871 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,593 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 59,685 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.