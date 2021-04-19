Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc

Investment company Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc, Westpac Banking Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: COP,
- Added Positions: GSK, MCD, WEC, PEP, NVS, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, BAM, APAM, RA, O, D, AAPL, EXC, TFC, MKC, PM, PG, PLD, CVX, ISRG, PPL, TOT, KMB, PCH, PSA, WDR, PFE, VOD, ABBV, USB, LB, DUK, ED, CSWI, GNL, CM, MDLZ, ADM, MFC, BRK.B, WELL, MO, TOWN, COF, MET, BTI, QQQX, BAC, SAN, ETW, TD, XOM, YUM, ERF, LLY, KHC, JGH, BP, GGN, MRK, CSWC, MTG, NLY, GE, YUMC, INTC,
- Sold Out: CHD, VTR, WBK, EVV,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with COP. Click here to check it out.
- COP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of COP
- Peter Lynch Chart of COP
For the details of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weather+gauge+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,186 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 116,652 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 84,871 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,593 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
- Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 59,685 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.65.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC keeps buying