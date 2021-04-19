>
Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: COP -0.61% CHD -1.4% VTR -0.96% WBK -0.52% EVV +0.08%

Investment company Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, sells Realty Income Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Ventas Inc, Westpac Banking Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weather+gauge+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 39,186 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 116,652 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
  3. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 84,871 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,593 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  5. Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 59,685 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weather Gauge Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

