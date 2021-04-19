>
Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

April 19, 2021 | About: AVGO -2.23% GILD -1.53% CTSH -0.43% PFE +0.19% NEA +0% GSK +0.52% XLRE -0.04% VZ +0.27% ADBE -1.18% BCE +0.39% SSB -1.06% LU -1.52%

Investment company Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Verizon Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, Broadcom Inc, BCE Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+tampa+bay%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,088 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  2. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 39,431 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,854 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,089 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 93,951 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $520.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.651200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South State Corp (SSB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 307.72%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $473.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 68.90%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 87,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 179,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.



