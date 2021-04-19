>


Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: BKLN +0.06% IGIB -0.04% IGSB -0.03% SHW -0.35% IX -1.38% VBK -1.74% RPV -0.7% BHP +0.31% INDA -2.5% ASML -2.64% BABA -1.34% G -0.3%

Investment company Wambolt & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, Equity Residential, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wambolt & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wambolt+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wambolt & Associates, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 34,525 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,515 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
  3. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 43,716 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 22,273 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,022 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.879800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $638.682500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $236.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 112,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 44.16%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 46,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 347.19%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $265.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ORIX Corp (IX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ORIX Corp by 163.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.88 and $91.38, with an estimated average price of $85.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



