Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Triton Wealth Management, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Digital Turbine Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. As of 2021Q1, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FPX, FMHI, APPS, TDOC, DOCU, ARKG, DDOG, ZM, STOR, TQQQ, DVN, UAL, CBRL, NTB, CRWD, SBUX, DTE, LKCO, CTRM, IBIO, DNN,
- Added Positions: SPY, TSLA, SPYG, FXL, BA, QQQ, IWM, CCL, ARKK, AAL, XOM, APA, WYNN, GOOGL, PYPL, VOO, BRK.B, T, SPKE, ETSY, BLDR, CRSP, JNJ, NYMT, GOOG, WMT, PINS, AXU, V,
- Reduced Positions: KNX, ARKW, SCHZ, USMV, AMZN, NVDA, LIT, DAL, FTSL, FB, FDN, NCLH, MGM, LUV, VCSH, VOT, SIX, XRX, DIS, HYG, SCHD, RCL, VOOG, SCHA, SCHM, CRM, VBK,
- Sold Out: FSLY, SPEM, FBT, MRK, BNGO,
For the details of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to

These are the top 5 holdings of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 254,301 shares, 24.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 48,940 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,291 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 72,293 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 81,659 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 21,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 11,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $189.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.13%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 10,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $707.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.56%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $9.47.
