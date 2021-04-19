Optas, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, GoDaddy Inc, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Optas, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, GoDaddy Inc, TE Connectivity, Colgate-Palmolive Co, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Caterpillar Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optas, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Optas, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXF, GDDY, TEL, TSM, WFC, GSK, BIIB, KO, LMT, MCD, VNQI, FAST,

VXF, GDDY, TEL, TSM, WFC, GSK, BIIB, KO, LMT, MCD, VNQI, FAST, Added Positions: BND, BNDX, VEU, CL, TSLA, REGN, GWW, UL, FISV, TXN, SWK, AAP, ANET, BDX, HD, ACN, NEE, INTU, ABT, NGG, ADBE, AMD, SAN, ZG, DEO, V, SMFG, TMO, LYG, TEF, TGT, MUFG, NVDA, BKNG, PEP, NKE,

BND, BNDX, VEU, CL, TSLA, REGN, GWW, UL, FISV, TXN, SWK, AAP, ANET, BDX, HD, ACN, NEE, INTU, ABT, NGG, ADBE, AMD, SAN, ZG, DEO, V, SMFG, TMO, LYG, TEF, TGT, MUFG, NVDA, BKNG, PEP, NKE, Reduced Positions: VOO, VTI, TWTR, FB, PG, PYPL, VXUS, CAT, HON, JPM, AXP, BAC, CMCSA, JNJ, MDT, AVGO, UNP, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, CVX, MA, UNH, VTEB, QCOM, DISCA, ZBRA, AAPL, VDC, XLK, RYT, URI, VZ, PINS, ES, APTV, GGG, AMT, TJX, VPU, VHT, MMM, ASML,

VOO, VTI, TWTR, FB, PG, PYPL, VXUS, CAT, HON, JPM, AXP, BAC, CMCSA, JNJ, MDT, AVGO, UNP, AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, CVX, MA, UNH, VTEB, QCOM, DISCA, ZBRA, AAPL, VDC, XLK, RYT, URI, VZ, PINS, ES, APTV, GGG, AMT, TJX, VPU, VHT, MMM, ASML, Sold Out: QLTA, USB, NVS, MRK, WMT, T, D, SPLK, QQQ,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,319 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 70,411 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13% Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 172,037 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 360,197 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 362,553 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56%

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 139,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 77.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 70.65%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $707.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $405.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Optas, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.