Lantz Financial LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SL Green Realty Corp, Tiffany, Graco Inc

Investment company Lantz Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SL Green Realty Corp, Tiffany, Graco Inc, Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust,, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lantz Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lantz Financial LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 69,786 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,797 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 120,057 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 83,326 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,994 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3422.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.336000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.58%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.067000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $17.42.

Lantz Financial LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.