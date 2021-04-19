Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ET

Investment company Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FYX, PBW, TAN, GOOG,

FYX, PBW, TAN, GOOG, Added Positions: XMMO, FVD, FBT, QQQ, XHE, FPX,

XMMO, FVD, FBT, QQQ, XHE, FPX, Reduced Positions: XMLV, XSLV, XAR, CIBR, QLD, FTCS, CWB, LMBS, AMZN, DIS, MSFT, MTUM, PRFZ,

XMLV, XSLV, XAR, CIBR, QLD, FTCS, CWB, LMBS, AMZN, DIS, MSFT, MTUM, PRFZ, Sold Out: COST, MRK,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,485 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 428,847 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 170,551 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.89% SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) - 32,549 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.82% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 41,493 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 41,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.572400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.223800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2309.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.89%. The purchase prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.98%. The holding were 170,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 428,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $162.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 21,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $128.96, with an estimated average price of $120.58. The stock is now traded at around $122.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 32,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.