Brightworth Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Waste Management Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Oracle Corp

Investment company Brightworth (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Waste Management Inc, Microsoft Corp, Altria Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells General Dynamics Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Oracle Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightworth. As of 2021Q1, Brightworth owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSCO, XOM, GIS, DGRW, DVY, IJR,

CSCO, XOM, GIS, DGRW, DVY, IJR, Added Positions: IXUS, BND, XLK, WM, MSFT, AAPL, MO, NVDA, MRK, YUM, LMT, HD, VZ, PFE, PG, AMZN, BDX, AMT, AMGN, JNJ, ABT, COST, DES, CSX, SYK, CVX, MMC, USB, DEO, APD, VLO, DIS, V, SYY, JPM, GOOGL, NEE, TGT, TXN, BRK.B, UNP, UNH, BMY, INTC, ALGN, GLD, CMCSA, VOO, IJH, DHR, GOOG, TSLA, MA, HON, ITW, LOW,

IXUS, BND, XLK, WM, MSFT, AAPL, MO, NVDA, MRK, YUM, LMT, HD, VZ, PFE, PG, AMZN, BDX, AMT, AMGN, JNJ, ABT, COST, DES, CSX, SYK, CVX, MMC, USB, DEO, APD, VLO, DIS, V, SYY, JPM, GOOGL, NEE, TGT, TXN, BRK.B, UNP, UNH, BMY, INTC, ALGN, GLD, CMCSA, VOO, IJH, DHR, GOOG, TSLA, MA, HON, ITW, LOW, Reduced Positions: GD, KO, JPST, IWF, ORCL, IWB, UPS, SCHA, SPY, CAT, QCOM, ACWX, VUG, VXUS,

GD, KO, JPST, IWF, ORCL, IWB, UPS, SCHA, SPY, CAT, QCOM, ACWX, VUG, VXUS, Sold Out: RTX, AXP, GILD, PNC, IYC,

For the details of Brightworth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightworth/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,044,445 shares, 38.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,599,169 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 488,947 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 310,420 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,820 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%

Brightworth initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 310,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.513900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 248.66%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 192.61%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $630.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 193.90%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightworth sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Brightworth sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Brightworth sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Brightworth sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Brightworth sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.