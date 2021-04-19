Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Dollar Tree Inc

Investment company Congress Park Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, Airbnb Inc, Magnite Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, Dollar Tree Inc, Visa Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Park Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Congress Park Capital LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORCL, DSU, ABNB, FRA, CRC, TRTN, KHC, ATCO, CME, ZM, DE, MRNA, WIA, VZ, ED, GSK, NVG, CRWD, GILD, PINS, PHD, NSL, VVR,

ORCL, DSU, ABNB, FRA, CRC, TRTN, KHC, ATCO, CME, ZM, DE, MRNA, WIA, VZ, ED, GSK, NVG, CRWD, GILD, PINS, PHD, NSL, VVR, Added Positions: MGNI, IJR, KO, NAD, HD, IJH, NUV, T, XOM, WMT, PEP, NZF, MDT, IP, C, BA, WIW, GOOGL, AAPL, IBB, PFE, ABT, SPLK, CVS, JNJ, MA, HON, MO, AIF, CSCO, GOOG, CVX, CLH, FCX, INTC, ERJ,

MGNI, IJR, KO, NAD, HD, IJH, NUV, T, XOM, WMT, PEP, NZF, MDT, IP, C, BA, WIW, GOOGL, AAPL, IBB, PFE, ABT, SPLK, CVS, JNJ, MA, HON, MO, AIF, CSCO, GOOG, CVX, CLH, FCX, INTC, ERJ, Reduced Positions: V, ENS, BZUN, MYD, CRM, JMIA, BABA, PLUG, BRK.B, WYNN, MELI, DPZ, DKNG, HRTX, NVDA, GS, SPOT, QQQ, IVV, JPM, LYFT, DOCU, LMT, IAC, GM, TWTR, UNH, CTMX, MTCH, GE, BIDU,

V, ENS, BZUN, MYD, CRM, JMIA, BABA, PLUG, BRK.B, WYNN, MELI, DPZ, DKNG, HRTX, NVDA, GS, SPOT, QQQ, IVV, JPM, LYFT, DOCU, LMT, IAC, GM, TWTR, UNH, CTMX, MTCH, GE, BIDU, Sold Out: GLD, NCZ, DLTR, BIIB, TGT, ETN, SHOP, RNG, LUMN,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,311 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,495 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,114 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 30,711 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) - 463,161 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 31,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 171,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.040600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 41,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 394.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 360.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 23,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 75.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.465300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.