Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC Buys The Kroger Co, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, International Business Machines Corp, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Investment company Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Kroger Co, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells Eaton Vance Corp, International Business Machines Corp, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KR, KEY, MS, FTCS, ASML, DRI, FXD, IYE,

KR, KEY, MS, FTCS, ASML, DRI, FXD, IYE, Added Positions: GSY, FTSM, NEE, OEF, UNP, ITW, AMT, FLOT, PEP, CCI, COST, VZ, AMGN, LHX, LMT, CLX, ATO, BDX, JNJ, JKHY, PG, HD, SJM, CMS, ES, UNH, WEC, IYT, XEL, AWK, PSX, BSJL, GD, IYW, CSCO, IGV, MA, IGM, APD, ABC, CHD, CL, ECL, MDT, FDS, MDLZ, SHOP, ABT, BF.B, RTX, MKC, MCD, NVDA, WMT, SYY, ICE, NJR, WFC, O,

GSY, FTSM, NEE, OEF, UNP, ITW, AMT, FLOT, PEP, CCI, COST, VZ, AMGN, LHX, LMT, CLX, ATO, BDX, JNJ, JKHY, PG, HD, SJM, CMS, ES, UNH, WEC, IYT, XEL, AWK, PSX, BSJL, GD, IYW, CSCO, IGV, MA, IGM, APD, ABC, CHD, CL, ECL, MDT, FDS, MDLZ, SHOP, ABT, BF.B, RTX, MKC, MCD, NVDA, WMT, SYY, ICE, NJR, WFC, O, Reduced Positions: IBM, EMLP, XOM, MMM, FIF, LOW, DIS, QCLN, HON, PPG, UPS, BLK, EMR, CB, TXN, NKE, VFC, LIN, XYL, IBB, IYH, GWW, TROW, HYT, CBSH, SPY, KBE, SMH, VUG,

IBM, EMLP, XOM, MMM, FIF, LOW, DIS, QCLN, HON, PPG, UPS, BLK, EMR, CB, TXN, NKE, VFC, LIN, XYL, IBB, IYH, GWW, TROW, HYT, CBSH, SPY, KBE, SMH, VUG, Sold Out: EV, FDN, FSLY,

For the details of Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kesler%2C+norman+%26+wride%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Kroger Co (KR) - 347,829 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,102 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 44,864 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 30,063 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 18,163 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 347,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 257,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $638.682500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 675.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 63,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 221.96%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 43.69%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 76,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.07%. The purchase prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78. The stock is now traded at around $190.381600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $222.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.