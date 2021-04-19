Surevest Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Surevest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Stag Industrial Inc, Kellogg Co, sells People's United Financial Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Badger Meter Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Surevest Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACWX, PYPL, CGC, STAG, MAS, VEA, IWN,

ACWX, PYPL, CGC, STAG, MAS, VEA, IWN, Added Positions: K, KO, PEP, KMB, PM, ED, VZ, BMY, PG, CVX, CLX, T, WM, NOC, LMT, MMM, CL, GIS, V, RTX, ABBV, APD, MDT, MCD, MNR, AIZ, JNJ, UPS, GD, EPD, MSFT, SHW, SWK, ITW,

K, KO, PEP, KMB, PM, ED, VZ, BMY, PG, CVX, CLX, T, WM, NOC, LMT, MMM, CL, GIS, V, RTX, ABBV, APD, MDT, MCD, MNR, AIZ, JNJ, UPS, GD, EPD, MSFT, SHW, SWK, ITW, Reduced Positions: PBCT, CRWD, DIS, PANW, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, BND, GOOG, FTCH, CRM, NOW, PII, GS, FB, CMI, EMR, OTIS, ANGL, NKE, ZM, TRV, BABA, GOOGL, SCHO, EGBN, COST, BRK.B, IWD,

PBCT, CRWD, DIS, PANW, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, BND, GOOG, FTCH, CRM, NOW, PII, GS, FB, CMI, EMR, OTIS, ANGL, NKE, ZM, TRV, BABA, GOOGL, SCHO, EGBN, COST, BRK.B, IWD, Sold Out: BMI, VBR, VGT, VTV,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 186,086 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 251,045 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,314 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,089 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,933 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 251,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 95,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Badger Meter Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $109.55, with an estimated average price of $100.81.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.