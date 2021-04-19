>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Surevest Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co

April 19, 2021 | About: K +0.77% ACWX -0.31% PYPL -1.53% CGC -0.54% STAG -0.22% MAS -0.71% VEA -0.22% BMI -0.33% VBR -1.08% VGT -0.72% VTV -0.45%

Investment company Surevest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Stag Industrial Inc, Kellogg Co, sells People's United Financial Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Badger Meter Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Surevest Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Surevest Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 186,086 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 251,045 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,314 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,089 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,933 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 251,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.241000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 95,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 67,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Badger Meter Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $109.55, with an estimated average price of $100.81.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Surevest Inc.. Also check out:

1. Surevest Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Surevest Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Surevest Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Surevest Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)