LVW Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company LVW Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Broadcom Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Intel Corp, Greenlight Capital Re during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



KRE, LPLA, BAM, EFV, BSY, MBB, CALX, SIBN, ACN, ING, ISRG, OMC, RIO, BEN, VLRS, COP, EFA, CAT, VTRS, CANG, INUV, Added Positions: SCHE, BMY, AVGO, VWO, SCHA, DEO, SMG, LQD, GD, VZ, IBKR, EFG, MO, D, ZBRA, BFAM, AMZN, THO, SITE, SCHG, ABB, ASML, AZN, BRK.B, BLK, CRL, LHX, LOW, TXN, V, CDW, CNI, COO, NDSN, NSC, PG, STM, TGT, TOT, UPS, WRB, WEC, TSLA, ALLE, SCHZ, MMM, APD, AZPN, CVX, CMCSA, CPRT, CCI, EFX, FLIR, LII, POOL, TMP, ANSS, CHE, CSCO, EXPO, FICO, FAST, JKHY, MRK, NVO, PAYX, PEP, ROL, TSM, MA, PM, ELAN, GOVT, SPY, T, BTI, CINF, HD, MCD, MSFT, RELX, SAP, TMO, MELI, MSCI, GMAB, FB, PYPL, BGNE, ACIM, BBVA, COF, HDB, HON, NKE, PHG, UNP, TFII, GLPG, BUD, HCM, SLV, AXP, AON, KO, GILD, SYK, ZNGA, BIV, SJNK, TIP, VPL, VTI,

VEA, VTWO, VONG, AAPL, INTC, ACWV, GLRE, VUG, SCHF, IVV, VOO, JNJ, BSV, XOM, GOOGL, JPM, SBUX, CB, IXN, QUAL, GOOG, ARKG, PFE, EBAY, NVDA, VTEB, CACC, ADBE, SUB, TGB, RTX, UNH, SJM, DE, AMAT, NFLX, CRM, PTLC, MINT, ABBV, IWB, GLD, BAC, CARR, MHK, DBEF, Sold Out: QQQ, DOCU, UROV, PXF, TQQQ, IWD, IEF, BF.B, SRVR, AMX,

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 683,442 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 166,497 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 135,167 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 841,094 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,730 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 502.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 772.97%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $473.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $236.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $44.83.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.