>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

LVW Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

April 19, 2021 | About: BMY +0.24% AVGO -2.23% VWO -0.19% SCHA -1.77% DEO +0.51% SMG -2.45% KRE -1.21% LPLA -1.01% BAM +0.26% BSY +0.02% EFV +0.02% MBB +0.02%

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company LVW Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Broadcom Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Intel Corp, Greenlight Capital Re during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVW Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvw+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVW Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 683,442 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 166,497 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 135,167 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 841,094 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,730 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 502.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 772.97%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $473.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $179.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $236.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $42.24 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $44.83.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVW Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. LVW Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVW Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVW Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVW Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)