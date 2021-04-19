Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leicht+financial+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 854,908 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.52% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 816,082 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 455.46% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 454,836 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.32% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 156,712 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.57% (ITE) - 571,410 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.53%

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 265,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 307,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 149,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 88,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 130,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 455.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 816,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 160.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 854,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.521200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 454,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 114.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 156,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 571,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 100.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 358,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.