North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys BGSF Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells BGSF Inc, Stride Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company North Star Investment Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys BGSF Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sprott Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, sells BGSF Inc, Stride Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Collectors Universe Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q1, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1027 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 198,559 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,554 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 457,922 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 131,662 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,428 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 538,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Delta Apparel Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Nathan's Famous Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.728000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 327,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Sprott Inc by 172.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $34.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 127,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in ACCO Brands Corp by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 696,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 435,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $17.04 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69.