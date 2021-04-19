North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys BGSF Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells BGSF Inc, Stride Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company North Star Investment Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys BGSF Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sprott Inc, ACCO Brands Corp, sells BGSF Inc, Stride Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Collectors Universe Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q1, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1027 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BGK0, PAHC, DLA, LE70, LRN, NATH, CMA, VTRS, ARKG, ARKK, MAXN, RSI, ANSS, BZUN, LL, AI, DBC, GNOG, GOEV, ABNB, HYLN, EOSE, RIDE, ARRY, DGNR, ARKW, BKR, FINX, IPO, KIE, LIT, MSOS, MXI, SPYX, TBT, VCR, VT, ZG, Y, CM, ERIC, FFIV, ON, LIN, SNY, TTWO, TRP, TSN, GDOT, BAH, VLDR, VER, 3XPA, WPG, BLCM, PPBT, MOLA, ALCO, ACI, BIGC, PLTR, CCIV,
- Added Positions: VTIP, FITB, SII, ACCO, VCSH, BCRX, ARC, PFE, GLD, TACO, SP, SGC, MSGE, JKE, IVV, ALOT, BHB, BBW, EML, LXP, ODC, RCKY, TDS, WHG, VTI, XLF, BBSI, CNSL, SJM, NWE, PEP, HBB, EFV, IWN, ESCA, NWN, OTTR, RGCO, AMZN, IBM, EPM, ORI, VOOV, GOOGL, QCOM, SCS, UTL, V, KDP, PBW, VCIT, XLE, ABM, ALL, CAH, CVX, COST, DPZ, EW, XOM, GD, HD, HON, MRK, NKE, ORCL, SBUX, UNH, REED, BGS, GRBK, CTT, NIO, IDV, NYF, VBR, XLU, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AB, BLK, BA, CNA, C, DVA, DVN, EA, GILD, HAS, HOLX, IFF, MMP, MAS, NOK, ES, NTR, SNA, VLO, WPC, WMT, XEL, XRX, EXG, OCSL, TNXP, PLOW, GM, PSLV, ENPH, CWEN, PYPL, CRSP, PSTL, PTON, ASAN, AGG, BND, BSV, EEM, FVD, HACK, IWM, PFF, VB, VBK, VIGI, VOE, VOT, VTV, VXX, VYM, XLB, XLG, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, RTX, T, CSCO, PRTS, EPZM, PHYS, OESX, EOI, VOO, PETS, SPY, VXUS, BRK.B, SYK, AHC, BNDX, IEFA, PGF, PBI, O, TGT, HEAR, VEA, AMGN, ADM, BMO, BIIB, CERN, CI, COP, DE, HEP, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, MCK, NOC, SPWR, TXN, UPS, VZ, FFA, KMI, TWTR, BABA, DVY, HEFA, INDA, LQD, SHY, SPLV, VGT, VHT, VWO, XLK, AEP, TFC, BECN, DAR, DD, EOG, EXC, FCX, HPQ, K, LAZ, MDP, MET, MOV, PENN, PLUG, RMCF, RDS.A, SLB, TEVA, TR, WAB, WBA, WM, WEC, WETF, OPK, ET, DNP, TSI, RVT, EVT, WIW, HTGC, CFX, DISCK, CLW, OPI, STWD, SIX, REGI, CG, RGT, ALLY, PJT, HPE, AXSM, RMR, FUV, PRSP, GTXMQ, REZI, MRNA, CVET, CARR, AMLP, EFA, IXP, MJ, PEY, PSK, SCHB, SCHD, SH, VONV, VPU,
- Sold Out: BGSF, 0AJ, CLCT, VIA, LEE, PGR, DMTK, GPRO, AG, NFJ, NK, SHW, SCCO, NNDM, PAVM, HEXO, SENS, EYEG, W02A, IYK, BIOL, AMWL, XERS, BNGO, ALLO, GMDA, HOTH, 1YI1, BB, EV, FLIR, BPYU, GNTX, HAL, NTN, NYCB, RRD, FIVN, TCP, WFCPL.PFD, GNUS, GBDC, FBIO, WPX, OCSI, 50AA,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 198,559 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,554 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 457,922 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 131,662 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,428 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 538,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Apparel Inc (DLA)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Delta Apparel Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LE70)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stride Inc (LRN)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nathan's Famous Inc (NATH)
North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Nathan's Famous Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.728000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 327,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.71%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Inc (SII)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Sprott Inc by 172.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $34.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 127,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in ACCO Brands Corp by 85.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 696,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 435,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGSF)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $14.01.Sold Out: Stride Inc (0AJ)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $17.04 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $21.37.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $30, with an estimated average price of $20.02.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69.
