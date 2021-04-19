Sabal Trust CO Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Caterpillar Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Sabal Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Caterpillar Inc, BlackRock Inc, Visa Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q1, Sabal Trust CO owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, AMGN, OZK, LOW, AMRS, AMLP,

IJR, AMGN, OZK, LOW, AMRS, AMLP, Added Positions: BK, CAT, BLK, V, DUK, IGIB, IGSB, T, PFE, MRK, VZ, XEL, BMY, PEP, CSCO, SJM, MMM, APD, WM, CVX, KO, GD, PG, UNH, NDAQ, MCD, HD, IWB, AFL, ACN, VTI, VFC, PLD, USB, TXN, PAYX, MDT, JNJ, IJH, UNP, MAA, XLV, LQD, VFH, VGT, XLB, XLU, XLI, VWO, XLY, VOX, VNQ, VEA, MUB, IWF, IVV, FB, QCOM, PEG, BRK.B, BAC,

BK, CAT, BLK, V, DUK, IGIB, IGSB, T, PFE, MRK, VZ, XEL, BMY, PEP, CSCO, SJM, MMM, APD, WM, CVX, KO, GD, PG, UNH, NDAQ, MCD, HD, IWB, AFL, ACN, VTI, VFC, PLD, USB, TXN, PAYX, MDT, JNJ, IJH, UNP, MAA, XLV, LQD, VFH, VGT, XLB, XLU, XLI, VWO, XLY, VOX, VNQ, VEA, MUB, IWF, IVV, FB, QCOM, PEG, BRK.B, BAC, Reduced Positions: WMT, KMB, LMT, AEP, MSFT, JPM, UPS, LLY, EMR, VNQI, IWR, INTC, UL, SO, XLE, CMCSA, EFA, BNDX, GOOG, ABT, LIN, ORCL, ADP, BAX, ITW, IBM, LHX, GOOGL, GE, DD,

WMT, KMB, LMT, AEP, MSFT, JPM, UPS, LLY, EMR, VNQI, IWR, INTC, UL, SO, XLE, CMCSA, EFA, BNDX, GOOG, ABT, LIN, ORCL, ADP, BAX, ITW, IBM, LHX, GOOGL, GE, DD, Sold Out: CB, AMT, WELL, NOC, DGX, RTX, HYD, TOTL,

For the details of Sabal Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabal+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,028 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 690,649 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 234,079 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,537 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,368 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $254.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 6056.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 627,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 4608.04%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 96,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 5142.36%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $812.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 27,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Visa Inc by 7848.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 93,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 4745.95%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $99.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 195,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 140.98%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.