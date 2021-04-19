>
Articles 

Sabal Trust CO Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Caterpillar Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

April 19, 2021 | About: BK +0.54% CAT -1.35% BLK -0.32% V +0.08% DUK -0.25% IWB -0.65% IJR -1.82% AMRS -4.98% LOW -1.74% AMGN -0.25% OZK -1.43% AMLP +0.32% CB -1.28%

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Sabal Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Caterpillar Inc, BlackRock Inc, Visa Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabal Trust CO. As of 2021Q1, Sabal Trust CO owns 148 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sabal Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabal+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sabal Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 189,028 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 690,649 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 234,079 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 250,537 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 122,368 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $254.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Sabal Trust CO initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 6056.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 627,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 4608.04%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 96,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 5142.36%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $812.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 27,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Visa Inc by 7848.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 93,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 4745.95%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $99.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 195,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Sabal Trust CO added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 140.98%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Sabal Trust CO sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sabal Trust CO. Also check out:

1. Sabal Trust CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sabal Trust CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sabal Trust CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sabal Trust CO keeps buying

Comments

