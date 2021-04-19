Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Five9 Inc, RingCentral Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Facebook Inc

Investment company Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, RingCentral Inc, Coupa Software Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 50 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RNG, HUBS, TWTR, SIX, YELP, SNAP, Z, REAL, CVNA, AEL, EXP, SWKS, ZBH, AIV, IRWD, LEN, DEN,

RNG, HUBS, TWTR, SIX, YELP, SNAP, Z, REAL, CVNA, AEL, EXP, SWKS, ZBH, AIV, IRWD, LEN, DEN, Added Positions: FIVN, COUP, SAIL, TWLO, MSFT, NET, DDOG, ZS, FEYE, KBR, ZEN, NOW, PRG, KPTI, SNX, FSK, EQH, GNW,

FIVN, COUP, SAIL, TWLO, MSFT, NET, DDOG, ZS, FEYE, KBR, ZEN, NOW, PRG, KPTI, SNX, FSK, EQH, GNW, Reduced Positions: EXPE, LYFT, UBER, AMD, CNXC, ZGNX,

EXPE, LYFT, UBER, AMD, CNXC, ZGNX, Sold Out: DT, FB, DIS, ADBE, SPLK, ANGI, EGHT, WDAY, CRM, FTV, BRK.B, VRSK, EHTH, NDAQ, CHD, BOX, AAPL, CSOD, VNT, FAF, FSLY, NLY, VTRS, AIV, AIV, ATNX, PQG, VRNT, NVST, CGNT, CGNT, LAUR, SM, APA, CPE,

For the details of Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/junson+asset+management+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 63,129 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 93,722 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 496.12% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 59,400 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.15% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 169,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 245,197 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.53%

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $324.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 28,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $518.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 15,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 92,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 496.12%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $179.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 93,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 109.15%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $271.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc by 136.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 245,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $381.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 63,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 270.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.513900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Angi Inc. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52.