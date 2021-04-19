Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software

Investment company Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Perrigo Co PLC, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (. As of 2021Q1, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( owns 30 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MOO, RPV, XLP, FROG,

MOO, RPV, XLP, FROG, Added Positions: XLY, PRGO, KBE, WMT, XLF,

XLY, PRGO, KBE, WMT, XLF, Reduced Positions: VOO, IGV, SPY, FCX, VWO, NVMI, GOOG, XLE,

VOO, IGV, SPY, FCX, VWO, NVMI, GOOG, XLE, Sold Out: GDX, PPH, EWZ, LQD, AMT,

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 8,638,304 shares, 32.17% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 8,496,710 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 307,586 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,922,185 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,118,470 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 436,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 463,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 224,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 535,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,922,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,115,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 169,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $65.73 and $70.7, with an estimated average price of $68.54.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.