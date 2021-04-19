Sterling Investment Management, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp, Waste Connections Inc

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Sterling Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, British American Tobacco PLC, Orange SA, Amazon.com Inc, sells Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp, Waste Connections Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Xylem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sterling Investment Management, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 254,838 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,019 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 47,738 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 130,030 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,067 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 22,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.589100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 104,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 66,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3422.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sterling Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.