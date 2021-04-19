Guild Investment Management, Inc. Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Guild Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, PetMed Express Inc, Cognyte Software, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, Reaves Utility Income Fund, CF Industries Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guild Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Guild Investment Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) - 562,835 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,541 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.4% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 169,359 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.51% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 316,920 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 35,471 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 173,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 45,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 68,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 83,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 97,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.711300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 562,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 169,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 458.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 111,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.513900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 123,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.07%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2295.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.47.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.