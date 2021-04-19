Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Investment company Compass Ion Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, American Tower Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MMIN, XOM, AMT, VWO,
- Added Positions: MUNI, MUB, DGRO, ARKK, VIG, ARKG, VEA, QQQ, AAPL, VOO, VB, IJR, MSFT, JNJ, IEI, AMZN, BRK.B, SPY, GOOGL, NVDA, PYPL, GOOG, FB, V, MA, NKE, NOW, MU, MDT, TRST, BLK, LUV, BDX, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, VT, VTEB, GLD, VTI, SPLG, FTSM, IVV, SMMU, FTCS, VZ, SDY, NSC, AOM, IAU, MCD, MGC, DIS,
- Sold Out: SHY, AOK, SPTM, EA, MGK,
For the details of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+ion+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 348,899 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.5%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 253,141 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.16%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 106,970 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 318,571 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.80%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 354,512 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.659500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 318,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compass Ion Advisors, LLC keeps buying