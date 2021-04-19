Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Investment company Compass Ion Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, American Tower Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMIN, XOM, AMT, VWO,

MMIN, XOM, AMT, VWO, Added Positions: MUNI, MUB, DGRO, ARKK, VIG, ARKG, VEA, QQQ, AAPL, VOO, VB, IJR, MSFT, JNJ, IEI, AMZN, BRK.B, SPY, GOOGL, NVDA, PYPL, GOOG, FB, V, MA, NKE, NOW, MU, MDT, TRST, BLK, LUV, BDX, QCOM,

MUNI, MUB, DGRO, ARKK, VIG, ARKG, VEA, QQQ, AAPL, VOO, VB, IJR, MSFT, JNJ, IEI, AMZN, BRK.B, SPY, GOOGL, NVDA, PYPL, GOOG, FB, V, MA, NKE, NOW, MU, MDT, TRST, BLK, LUV, BDX, QCOM, Reduced Positions: BIV, VT, VTEB, GLD, VTI, SPLG, FTSM, IVV, SMMU, FTCS, VZ, SDY, NSC, AOM, IAU, MCD, MGC, DIS,

BIV, VT, VTEB, GLD, VTI, SPLG, FTSM, IVV, SMMU, FTCS, VZ, SDY, NSC, AOM, IAU, MCD, MGC, DIS, Sold Out: SHY, AOK, SPTM, EA, MGK,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 348,899 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.5% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 253,141 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.16% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 106,970 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 318,571 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.80% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 354,512 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.659500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 318,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.