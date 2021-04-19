Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC Buys H&R Block Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Seagate Technology PLC, McCormick Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys H&R Block Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, AT&T Inc, Unilever PLC, PPL Corp, sells Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Seagate Technology PLC, McCormick Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HRB, MPW, UL, REGN, CARR, SCHW, SPEM, SONY, PLD, RUN, WRK, VYM, PM, FITB, Z, CRM, MCK, CMCSA, IJR, CI, ACN,
- Added Positions: T, PPL, PFE, LUMN, ABBV, CSCO, UNM, UNP, IBM, VO, SLG, APTS, VB, VZ, AMZN, WMB, UMPQ, HEES, AAPL, KMI, JPM, TMO, AIN, MSFT, CVX, LOW, PG, IX, KB, ABT, INTC, HD, BMY, NNN, STZ, IRM, AMGN, TOT, KMX, NKE, NGG, FISV, GOOGL, FB, SBRA, MGP, BX, DOW, SMFG, TM, NOC, XPO, PACW, GSK, MAR, RIO, AXP, ROST, RE, DUK, CCI, SRE, NEE, ZBH, DIS, WBA, LH, MTRN, HIO, GOOG, COST, DLR, BA, HYI, VMW, XOM, GIM, RDS.B, RTX, MDT, BRX, KO, LMT, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: HASI, STX, MKC, RSP, BGS, AMAT, TRGP, TSM, VIAC, URI, TER, PANW, IWR, LAMR, SPY, FCX, KHC, EFA, NSA, APTV, EDV, EPD, CODI, IPG, JNJ, LAZ, LSI, MMP, AEP, APD, AMLP, ATVI, BRK.B, BG, NTR, ADP, PYPL, STWD, AWK, UPS, USB, HON,
- Sold Out: CHL, HBI, BLFS, VIA, TAP, NBLX, OKTA, IGSB, GCI, FCRD,
For the details of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilman+hill+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 94,112 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.65%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 146,283 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Navient Corp (NAVI) - 631,464 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 188,214 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51%
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 448,051 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 292,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 284,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 43,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $504.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 251,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.049900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 182,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 158,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 57,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 339.73%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 143.25%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.Sold Out: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)
Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.
