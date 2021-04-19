Rdl Financial Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Pinterest Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc

Fairfax, VA, based Investment company Rdl Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Pinterest Inc, Ally Financial Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, AT&T Inc, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rdl Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Rdl Financial Inc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, HASI, PINS, ALLY, YETI, AMWL, ICLN, AMAT, FEU,

CRM, HASI, PINS, ALLY, YETI, AMWL, ICLN, AMAT, FEU, Added Positions: VLUE, IPAY, BRK.B, IEI, USMV, XLG, VEU, HD, VRSK, CTXS, PZZA, IJR, IEF, VTV, JNJ, ABBV, ACN, FDS, BMY, FIS, TXN, FISV, SYY, SNA, EMR, MA, PG, IJH, FICO, VOO, GOOGL, CERN, INTC, BABA, JAZZ, IWM, QAI, EHC, BOND, ALSN, AGG,

VLUE, IPAY, BRK.B, IEI, USMV, XLG, VEU, HD, VRSK, CTXS, PZZA, IJR, IEF, VTV, JNJ, ABBV, ACN, FDS, BMY, FIS, TXN, FISV, SYY, SNA, EMR, MA, PG, IJH, FICO, VOO, GOOGL, CERN, INTC, BABA, JAZZ, IWM, QAI, EHC, BOND, ALSN, AGG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, V, URI, CB, GIB, EZU, GSLC, TSN, JPEM, VBR, VPL, VUG, TXT, DIS, MAR, NVDA,

AAPL, V, URI, CB, GIB, EZU, GSLC, TSN, JPEM, VBR, VPL, VUG, TXT, DIS, MAR, NVDA, Sold Out: VZ, FB, T, AMZN,

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 47,053 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,962 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.76% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 51,845 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,774 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Visa Inc (V) - 21,499 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 9,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.921000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 149.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.