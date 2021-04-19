>
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys Realty Income Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lockheed Martin Corp

April 19, 2021 | About: BMY +0.24% LMT -0.35% O +0.04% NVDA -2.45% JCI -0.69% WDC -1.54% IVV -0.56% DKS -0.51%

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owns 134 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aull+%26+monroe+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 19,706 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,952 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,121 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. CSX Corp (CSX) - 66,064 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,698 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $630.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.



