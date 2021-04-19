Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc

Investment company Eastover Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, SPY,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, DG, ADBE, PYPL, INTC, ABBV, PG, AEP, HON, LYB, DEO, PFE, KMB, CLX, BDX, MO, PEP, AWK, SBUX, JNJ, CVS, T, BMY, SWK, COST, TXN, UPS, DGRO, GILD, IGM, TD, USRT, XOM, PM, MCD,
- Sold Out: RY, CSCO, TGT, DUK, DIS, MMM, VTRS, VZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,588 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,812 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 32,398 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 32,166 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 48,787 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 206.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3422.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
