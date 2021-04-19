>
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: AMZN -0.42% QQQ -0.86% SPY -0.55% RY -0.18% CSCO -0.17% TGT +0.25% DUK -0.25% DIS +0.12% MMM -0.45%

Investment company Eastover Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastover+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,588 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,812 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 32,398 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 32,166 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 48,787 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 206.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3422.596200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

