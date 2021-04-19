Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Carnival Corp, Intel Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Target Corp, Walmart Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Carnival Corp, Intel Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Target Corp, Walmart Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,450,665 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 623,704 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,416 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 555,848 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 425,925 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 425,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,420,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 469,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 779,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 454,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $331.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 69,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5169.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 581,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 334.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,858,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 3498.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,405,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 4086.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 258,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 283.48%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $491.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 44,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 59.36%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 165,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Polaris Wealth Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.