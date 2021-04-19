Cardinal Capital Management Buys InterDigital Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Gartner Inc, Sells Kellogg Co, Siemens AG, United States Lime & Minerals Inc

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys InterDigital Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Gartner Inc, Silicom, sells Kellogg Co, Siemens AG, United States Lime & Minerals Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Capital Management owns 138 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IDCC, CLF,

IDCC, CLF, Added Positions: DLTR, MRK, INTC, SILC, IT, KO, IBM, BIIB, NFG, PEP, SAP, ABB, WBA, MKTAY, PSX, NVS, REGN, SNY, GRFS, ALC, VMW, TD, TM, UNB, CERN, HMC, FLIR, BNS, GSK, GIS, UTHR, TOT, UTMD, CACI, WOR, JAZZ, OZK, CSTE, BSAC, INGN, PAHC, CDK, KE, AGX, CAJ, JW.A, CMP, TMP, SWM, GNTX, GGG, ODC, HAE, NTGR, HCSG, MNRO, HUBG, SR,

DLTR, MRK, INTC, SILC, IT, KO, IBM, BIIB, NFG, PEP, SAP, ABB, WBA, MKTAY, PSX, NVS, REGN, SNY, GRFS, ALC, VMW, TD, TM, UNB, CERN, HMC, FLIR, BNS, GSK, GIS, UTHR, TOT, UTMD, CACI, WOR, JAZZ, OZK, CSTE, BSAC, INGN, PAHC, CDK, KE, AGX, CAJ, JW.A, CMP, TMP, SWM, GNTX, GGG, ODC, HAE, NTGR, HCSG, MNRO, HUBG, SR, Reduced Positions: K, SIEGY, USLM, DE, IDXX, FNB, KEYS,

K, SIEGY, USLM, DE, IDXX, FNB, KEYS, Sold Out: IWF, TSM, IXN,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 98,620 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,707 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Deere & Co (DE) - 35,405 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Intel Corp (INTC) - 155,440 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,001 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.