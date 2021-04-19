>
Cardinal Capital Management Buys InterDigital Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Gartner Inc, Sells Kellogg Co, Siemens AG, United States Lime & Minerals Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: IT -0.36% SILC -1.58% IDCC -0.56% CLF -3.45% IWF -0.52% TSM -2.45% IXN -0.73%

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys InterDigital Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Gartner Inc, Silicom, sells Kellogg Co, Siemens AG, United States Lime & Minerals Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Capital Management owns 138 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 98,620 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,707 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 35,405 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 155,440 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,001 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in InterDigital Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silicom Ltd (SILC)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 46.59%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.



