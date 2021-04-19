Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Adrienne Bankert Joins NewsNation as Anchor/Correspondent

[url="]%3Ci%3ENewsNation%3C%2Fi%3E[/url], [url="]Nexstar+Media+Group%2C+Inc.%26rsquo%3Bs[/url] wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that Emmy award-winning veteran journalist Adrienne Bankert is joining the network as an anchor/correspondent effective immediately. Ms. Bankert will initially cover national affairs and deliver special reports across the network’s prime-time weeknight news broadcasts. Later this year, she will begin anchoring a new national newscast, ascontinues moving forward with plans to expand its news programming to all time periods.As a New York-based national correspondent for ABC News since 2015, Ms. Bankert covered breaking news on both the East and West Coast of the United States, and some of the most significant stories of the last decade, including the 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns, the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave, and the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. She has also reported extensively on the entertainment industry, interviewing such giants as Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Harrison Ford, and Will Smith.“Joiningis truly exciting,” said Ms. Bankert. “People are asking for news delivered without opinion. Now, more than ever, viewers need a place to turn for all sides of the story. They want news they can rely on and trust, along with respect, kindness, and civil discourse. I am thrilled to continue delivering unbiased journalism with a company that truly is on the cutting edge. I’m honored to join the Nexstar family.”During her tenure at ABC News, Ms. Bankert’s groundbreaking stories were featured across all of the network's broadcast and digital platforms, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and Nightline. From 2017 to 2019, she served as part of the weekend anchor team for Good Morning America.“Adrienne is a great addition to—a talented, experienced journalist who has covered breaking news and important national issues and knows how to tell a story in a compelling fashion,” said Sean Compton, President, Networks, Nexstar Inc. “In addition, Adrienne will play a critical role in our plans to expand our news programming even further, assuming anchoring duties on a new national newscast we intend to launch later this year.”In addition to her distinguished career in journalism, Ms. Bankert also is the author of "Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness that Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone.” She graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Communication and Media Studies.Viewers can find Ms. Bankert’s special reports onweeknights from 6 to 10 p.m. ET(see [url="]here[/url] for where you can watch or stream) and 24/7 on the [url="]NewsNationNow+app[/url] and at [url="]NewsNationNow.com[/url].is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. 