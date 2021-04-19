>
Enpro to Host Virtual Investor Day on May 27, 2021

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:NPO -2.42%


EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading industrial technology company leveraging materials science across its portfolio of businesses, will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, May 27, 2021 starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.



Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of Enpro’s executive management team will provide an overview and update of the company’s operational and financial objectives including long-term vision, growth strategy, and business segments.



Webcast details are available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com%2Ffor-investors%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. The webcast, including question and answer sessions, will be available live and for replay on the company’s investor relations website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com[/url].



About Enpro



Enpro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com[/url].

