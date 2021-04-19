American River Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of American River Bankshares Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AMRB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) to Bank of Marin Bancorp is fair to American River shareholders. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding.
Halper Sadeh encourages American River shareholders to [url="]click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether American River and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for American River shareholders; (2) determine whether Bank of Marin is underpaying for American River; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for American River shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of American River shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh encourages American River shareholders to [url="]click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NAS:AMRB. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:AMRB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:AMRB
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:AMRB
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005615/en/