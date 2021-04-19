Unisys Announces Winners of the 12th Cloud 20/20â„¢ Contest

BENGALURU and BLUE BELL, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation today announced the winners of the 12th annual Unisys Cloud 20/20™ contest, one of India's largest and most popular annual student innovation programs. The contest received more than 685 submissions from more than 400 colleges across India.

The project titled Edge-driven Biometrics and Facial Recognition was picked as the winner. The winning project was led by students of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology who had submitted a next-generation, reliable biometric and facial recognition model, based on edge computing and designed for a workplace environment. Another team from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology was awarded the second place for their project titled Unisys Natural Assistant, which is an AI assistant that helps employees of an organization with their day-to-day activities. With a variety of features, the solution enhances the long-term productivity and efficiency of employees. Students from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College were awarded third place for their project titled Sarvatrika, a solution which automates algorithm selection and then applies the chosen algorithm on the given data set to solve the particular prediction problem.

The participants went through three rounds of scrutiny, followed by a final evaluation by an eminent jury comprised of Seshadri P.S., senior director, Security Audits, Risks and Compliance, Office of CSIO, Unisys; N.S. Srivathsa, senior engineering director, Solution Innovation and Architecture Group, Unisys; Meenalochani Rajnish, engineering director, ClearPath Forward®, Unisys; Meenakshi Lakshmanan, engineering director, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys; Ravi Kodanda Ramchandra Rao, director, Application Services, Unisys; Mohit Mathur, director, Pursuit Operations, Global Enablement, Unisys; and Prashant Kumar Gupta, senior architect, CloudForte®, Unisys. Winning teams were awarded cash prizes up to INR 4.25 lakhs.

"Our flagship event Cloud 20/20 has been encouraging innovative thinking among the young minds of today, equipping them with holistic experiential learning to make them industry-ready. Established as an event that truly celebrates the spirit of innovation and collaboration, Cloud 20/20 has proven to be the perfect platform that bridges the gap between industry and academia. Our aim is to bring together the country's technical talent, hone their knowledge with practical experience, and provide them with a stepping stone into the professional world," said Sumed Marwaha, managing director, Unisys India and regional vice president, Services, Unisys.

Established in 2009 as a technical paper submission contest, the platform has now evolved into a business-facing contest. Last year, the program introduced the Targeted Innovation Program (TIP), which challenges required participants to find innovative solutions to real-life business problems posed by Unisys' clients. This is in addition to the Student Innovation Program (SIP), which challenges participants to utilize emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to solve business or societal problems.

Both the TIP and SIP programs offer students the opportunity to collaborate with their peers, faculty and Unisys mentors, who provide them guidance and expertise in the run-up to the competition. The contest attracts a mix of talent from research students, postgraduates, pre-final and final-year engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams.

Launched in 2009, Cloud 20/20 is one of India's most popular technical contests for engineering students. Apart from giving the students a platform to innovate and interact with the industry experts, the forum is a continuous effort to bring together the tech innovation fraternity under one roof.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

