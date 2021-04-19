>
Fannie Mae Priced $879 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M11) Under Its GeMS Program

April 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:FNMA -0.42% OTCPK:FNMA -0.42%

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced an $879 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on April 14, 2021. FNA 2021-M11 marks the fifth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.

"We started the second quarter with an $879 million 10-year fixed-rate GeMS deal, building on the $21.5 billion in DUS issuance in Q1 2021," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "This first quarter saw spreads continue to grind tighter despite the solid volumes; multifamily borrowers have benefitted from approximately a 30-basis-point tightening of spreads from pre-COVID levels, and investors continue to enjoy the strong underwriting of the DUS program. The M11, for example, offered investors a collateral pool with properties from 20 states, all while maintaining solid credit quality with a weighted average debt-service coverage ratio of 2.27 and LTV of 58 percent."

All classes of FNA 2021-M11 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon
Type

Spread

Offered

Price

A1

$41,250,000

6.10

1.270

Fixed

S+8

100

A2

$637,288,684

9.85

1.459

WAC

S+17

97.11

A3

$200,000,000

9.90

1.305

Fixed

Not Available

Not Available

X

$41,250,000

6.08

0.189

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

X3

$200,000,000

9.40

0.154

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$878,538,684






Group 1 Collateral




UPB:

$878,538,684

Collateral:

54 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

NY (22.58%), NJ (11.21%), CO (10.7%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

2.27x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

58.02%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M11) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-priced-879-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2021-m11-under-its-gems-program-301271623.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


