Culp, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

April 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CULP -1.27%


Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that Robert G. Culp, IV, the company’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public, with registration information below.



Hosting Mr. Culp in the Fireside Chat will be Budd Bugatch, Senior Analyst for Water Tower Research. The 30-minute virtual discussion will focus on Mr. Culp’s leadership style and the company’s areas of strategic focus. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at [url="]www.culp.com[/url]



Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed any time for replay.



[url="]Register+for+the+event+here.[/url]



Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

