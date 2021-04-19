EBON Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ebang International Holdings Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered a loss in Ebang you have until June 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebang International Holdings ("Ebang" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: EBON) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

